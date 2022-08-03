August 2022
|Dear Friends,Yes, it’s true, Milan is deserted in August. Not even the post-pandemic Revenge Tourism surge can keep business owners from closing their shutters. No matter where you are going in Italy, August 15th is a national holiday and if you haven’t yet booked accommodation, you may be out of luck! In this issue of the newsletter, I share some FAQS, a style guide on Italian Shoes for Men, travel tips and a great private tour of the lakes region.Feel free to browse the site or request a custom itinerary for your next Milan & Lake Como trip.
|Travel FAQs
|STYLE
|FASHION
Italian Shoes for Men: The Qualities of Made in Italy Footwear
Italian-made shoes are more than a stylish way to enhance your look. They’re also made from the best quality materials, which means they will last a lifetime. If you wear shoes made in Italy, you can be assured that your footwear will have both style and comfort. In this shopping guide, we’ll look at all things related to shopping for men’s shoes; the different styles, the benefits of buying Italian-made shoes, and where to find the best selection of casual and formal styles.
|LIFESTYLE
|FOOD & WINEItalian Drinks, Aperitif & Cocktails
Italy is a country of food and wine lovers. The culture has always emphasized the enjoyment of good food and drink, whether it be at home with family or in public with friends. In Italy, summertime means outdoor dinners on patios or balconies and open-air cafes where people sip local wines while listening to live music.
|TRAVEL
|TOUR
4-Day Italian Lakes Tour from Milan
A carefree and easy way to see the northern Italy Lakes region. Everything is taken care of; hotels, guides, tours and transportation. Arrive in Milan a day or two beforehand and start your adventure! Spend 4 days exploring the gorgeous northern lakes on this tour from Milan. Visit famous Lake Como, sparkling Lake Maggiore, sweet Lake Iseo, enormous Lake Garda and charming Lake Orta. Take boat excursions and visit picturesque towns like Como, Verona and Bergamo. Enjoy 3 overnight stays in centrally-located 4-star hotels, including breakfast. Next departure dates: September 3, 2022October 3, 2022October 24, 2022From $1,024.34 USD (€989.00 EUR)
|PLAN YOUR TRIP TO ITALY
