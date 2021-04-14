April 2021 Newsletter

In case you missed it:
APRIL 2021
Read the April 2021 Milano Style Newsletter
|Iconic Italian Design: From Workshop to Worldwide
There are three elements that distinguish iconic Italian design: humble beginnings, hard work and innovation. The artisans of Italy are world renowned for their detailed, handcrafted skill and design. Here are five Italian furniture design houses who started out with humble beginnings and with hard work and innovation became world leaders of furniture design.
|New Inter Milano logo: Sleek Design, Awkward Marketing
The FC Internazionale Milano football club reveled it's new, sleek logo design and launched a campaign aimed to communicate team spirit and unity. For the most part it worked well but one slogan backfired, turning their campaign into an easy target for meme manufacturing by rivals.
|Solo Travel for Women in Italy Useful Tips
Solo travel for women has increased throughout the world and Italy is on most female traveler's bucket lists. The art, culture and history are irresistible. Solo travel is not only gratifying, but it's an opportunity for growth, cultural enrichment and developing a sense of self and independence. Here are some travel tips and tricks for women travelers that I have learned along my travels.
|Bellagio Lake Como
The charming little lanes, churches and boutiques of the lakeside village of Bellagio transport you into a fairytale come true. The name Bellagio comes from bel lago, meaning beautiful lake. Bellagio sits at the Y of the lake and has the most spectacular views of Lake Como and the Swiss Alps.
|Italy Travel News
Everyone is wondering "When can I travel to Italy?" Unfortunately leisure travel is still on hold and the latest measures have been extended to April 30 until further notice.
|Style
Outlet Shopping in Milan
Looking for designer brands at a discount? Plan a trip to one of the outlets near Milan.
READ MORE