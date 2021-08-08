Antiqued Copper Filigree Chandelier Earrings Bohemian boho chic Belle époque by MilanoStyleVintage

18.00 EUR

Bohemian boho chic belle époque chandelier earrings

Bride or Bridesmaid earrings for the vintage style, boho chic wedding.

These earrings are original and romantic, perfect for the shabby chic bridesmaid or for giving the finishing touch to your belle époque bohemian style.

THE DESIGN | I combined an antiqued copper finished filigree floral oval dangle with beautiful vintage inspired fire polished Czech glass beads in iridescent hues of pink and sea green. They are light weight and will go with anything you wear.

INSPIRATION | La Belle Époque was a period in European history that is conventionally dated as pre WWI 1871-1914. It was a period characterized by optimism, peace and a time when arts and creativity flourished. Art and decor of that period was often characterized by intricate floral designs influenced by a Renaissance revival leading into the Art Nouveau period.

THE BEADS | I call this my "Prague Collection". I found these beads in a beautiful little boutique in Prague while I was there during a romantic weekend getaway. These beads have an shiny polished iridescent hues of pink and sea green , they are unique and

original. The drop is also Czech fire polished and add a beautiful sparkle and touch of light.

THE CLOSURE | Closures are bronze lever-back closures. Lever back closures are more secure; your earrings won't come out while dancing, doing yoga or other activities nor will they unhook when taking a scarf off.

Not just for a bride, but also a great gift for a Downton Abbey fan :-).

These chandelier earrings give just the right amount of sparkle and twinkle.

*THIS LISTING IS FOR 1 PAIR OF FINISHED EARRINGS.*

