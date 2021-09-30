Ancient Bronze Fortune Wheel Pendant Earrings Rustic Shabby Chic Boho Jewelry by MilanoStyleVintage

Valenetine’s day Sale – Although the symbolism is universal, these earrings have a very Southwestern Western style.

The Wheel of Fortune is not just a game show, it has roots in some of the most ancient cultures. The wheel is full of symbolic meaning. In Buddhism, like the Lotus flower, it represents the teachings of Buddha. The Navajo Indians used symbolic wheels for medicine and healing. The ancient Celts used wheels for astrological classification and to chart the moon and the seasons. Throughout Asia it represents the sun and divine energy.

These earrings are made with antiqued bronze tone wheel pendants. Hooks are brass leverback closures (nickel free).

