An Inclusive Representation At NYFW With Fresh, New Designers On And Off The Runway For F/W22

For the early half of NYFW dozens of brands came together to debut a fresh look and feel in New York City.

From 17 year old influencer Chloe Pearl and western wear brand, Gaucho, flocking from Buenos Aires; to New York Cities own, Susanne Bartsch who rocked the house at Sony Hall on Friday night – NYFW brought all the party vibes with incredibly fun and vibrant collections.



Atlanta-native, Tiffany Brown showed for the second time in New York while street wear brand Chaance debuted a unisex fashion film, celebrating the skate community. All the designers we worked with the season constantly make strides to support inclusivity, diversity and creativity. Check out the collections and photos by Getty images for media and social usage.

Chloe Pearl Lingerie

Social media influencer Chloe Pearl debuted her eponymous lingerie line, Chloe Pearl Lingerie, for the first time at New York Fashion Week on Friday, February 11th at 9 p.m. at Runway 7, being held at Sony Hall. The young New Yorker’s lingerie brand promotes self-love and female empowerment. From the 1990s-inspired designs to the all-female production team, Chloe Pearl embraces femininity. Ethically made, all Chloe Pearl Lingerie pieces are handmade in the United States by a single seamstress.

At just 17 years old, Chloe Pearl shares the honor of being the youngest designer to debut at New York Fashion Week with Colombian designer Esteban Cortazar, who was also 17 when he debuted his fashion line in September 2002 at NYFW.

Chloe Pearl, an expressive, conscientious Zennial with a fiercely loyal social media fan base, is known for her daringly creative ensembles and inspirational mantras of self-love that she posts on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Before creating her fashion line, Chloe Pearl built a customer base and honed her business acumen by selling vintage finds via the app Depop. The Miami-born teen also has a background in costume design and fashion styling.

The 21-piece Chloe Pearl “Marie Antoinette Collection” is inspired by the neoclassical era as well as the 1990s – elevated lingerie styles that have the ease of daily lingerie but look like special-occasion pieces. Some of the designs can also be worn on their own as clothing, such as the “Chloe Cami” in silk charmeuse and the “Rosalie Bodysuit” in pink silk cotton. Sizes are inclusive, from XS to XXL in some styles.

“I always want to provide people with a platform that expresses one’s authentic self. No matter who you want to be, or how you want to dress, there’s only one life to live and that’s yours, so live it freely and authentically,” said Chloe Pearl. “Through Chloe Pearl Lingerie, I want to provide people with designs that promote femininity and self-love — all those things that make you comfortable in your body.”

Fabrics used in the collection include silk charmeuse, silk cotton, mesh and lace. Silhouettes include a “Chloe Cami” signature underwear set of silk charmeuse that comes in seven colors: pink, blue, lavender, mint, gold, rose gold and yellow. The “Juliet” bra and underwear set comes in white lace, and the “Violet” cami and shorts set in lavender mesh with baby blue lace. Prices range from $120 to $130 for a bodysuit or set.

The collection will be available following NYFW on chloepearl.com.

Gaucho Buenos Aires

Marking the brand’s first collection overseen by newly announced Director of Design Lautaro Garcia de la Peña, a 29-year-old creative multihyphenate with an architecture degree from the esteemed Bellas Artes, the National Academy of Fine Arts in Buenos Aires. Embracing the heritage of the artisanal and urban histories of Argentina, Gaucho – Buenos Aires’ Fall 2022 collection is inspired by a modern interpretation of the inimitable spirit of the gaucho — the storied Argentinian wanderer and adventurer who embraced life boldly and confidently.

The runway presentation featured 25 looks for men and women, as well as leather goods and accessories, made of the highest quality materials in small-batch production quantities indicative of Argentina’s heritage of craftsmanship. Luxurious leathers, a signature of Gaucho – Buenos Aires, as well as pure silks, plush suedes, and cozy knit blends, will comprise the collection, in a color palette of rich cognac and deep chocolate brown, sky and navy blue, creamy white, fiery red and timeless black. Select pieces from the collection include sustainable fabrics – in natural, organic, or recycled fibers.

Highlights of the collection included the women’s Felicitas Suede Biker Jacket and Antonia Fringe Skirt, cut from lush cognac brown suede and the signature men’s Quilted Saturino Bomber Jacket, crafted in the finest leather for a modern fit. The evergreen Lucky Bag, a recently launched hero accessory that sells out every season, is available in signature embossed black leather and cognac.

Unigender pieces include the wide-brimmed Quintana Hat in blue, black, sand, or brown wool; hand-hemmed silk scarves in a variety of prints, including iconic stallions and colorful cityscapes; and stylish, modern ponchos in natural alpaca and wool.

Retail price points for the Gaucho – Buenos Aires’ Fall 2022 collection ready-to-wear pieces for women and men are $130 to $895, and $85 to $795 for handbags and accessories. The collection will be available for purchase at www.gauchobuenosaires.com and at its first US flagship store in Miami, opening spring 2022.

Susanne Bartschland

Global style icon and NYC nightlife impresaria Susanne Bartsch brought new meaning to the expression “slay the runway” with her “LOOK” fashion show at Runway 7 on Friday, February 11th at Sony Hall. Not unlike the fashion show version of her famous club nights, La Bartsch’s catwalk was populated with performers as models, including famed drag queen Scarlet Envy.

Bartsch presented looks by six underground designers — Casey Caldwell, Dope Tavio, Guvanch, Jessica Jade, Kim Mesches, and Sho Konishi – who each took their turn on the runway for a finale walk, before unveiling a capsule offering from her new fashion line Bartschland.

A love letter to nightlife in the 1980s and ‘90s, the Bartschland collection featured modern silhouettes – including midi pencil dress and sleeveless wrap jumpsuits – made of fabric printed with collages of club flyers and other ephemera from back in the day. For her finale, the nightlife queen made the grandest of runway walks — sitting atop the shoulders of a bicep-blessed male model.

Chaance

Streetwear brand, CHAANCE premiered its Fall/Winter ‘22 Collection digitally with its fashion film on NYFW.com on Saturday evening.

The streetwear brand channeled ‘90s Hip Hop with dancers, models, and BMX bikers that hit the streets in its conceptual and transformative athletic wear. For the second season in a row, Chaance brings together a dynamic group of models to present its unisex line, presenting active sportswear, from biker shorts to sweatshirts, continuing to become one of the most sought-after, high-end street-style and sportswear brands.

In the first half of the short film, models in monochromatic looks in sky blue, salmon, and black along with camouflage prints on hooded puffer coats take the city by storm. As the film reaches the midpoint, a black and white transition of interpretive dancers is styled in runway-ready streetwear pieces. Models on BMX bikes rock wide-collared shirts, sweatshirts, original prints, and true-to-the-era ‘90s style, wide-legged athletic pants.

CHAANCE’s FW22 collection ‘Light the fire within’ symbolizes igniting hope during gray and trying times. Inspired by the signs of hope and triumph of the winter Olympics, CHAANCE incorporates these images into its collection with bold colors, graphics, and the best materials for freedom of movement.

Directed by visual artist Carlos Serrao, CHAANCE’s FW2022 New York Fashion Show video is divided into four chapters that showcase CHAANCE’s diverse collection in a stylish, retro film style: ‘The heart of the city’ which visualizes runways in the street; ‘Urban training’ that lays out urban spaces in slow motion; ‘Moving against the elements’ where one frees themselves and gives in to nature’s wild elements; and ‘Night ride’ that shows a BMX racing scene. Each chapter not only portrays individual runway vignettes but also illustrates CHAANCE’s vision to incorporate the bigger meanings of life and culture into its collections.

Tiffany Brown Designs

Designer Tiffany Brown presented her Fall/Winter ‘22 collection at an intimate runway show at Slate NYC in Chelsea on Saturday morning for Day 2 of New York Fashion Week. The show streamed live on NYFW.com while an in-person audience of guests witnessed the classic, evening wear designs cascade down the runway. The womenswear ranged from luxurious, draped and pleated evening wear dresses to tailored power-suits and vegan-leather pants. Men’s looks included flowing pea coats, a sleeveless, buttoned poncho and fine attention to tailoring from head-to-toe. The show represented a diverse slate of models who walked the runway before a full house of industry guests.

The collection, simply named ‘Brown,’ consisted of melanin inspired pieces. Brown, like the earth, is a color often associated with resilience, dependability, security, and safety. The Atlanta-native, who’s known to many as Dr. Tiffany Brown is a Black PhD – a notorious fashionista with her own boutique and namesake brand that is carried at dozens of international stores. Known for its quality structure and design, Tiffany Brown Designs chose to return to NYFW to show her collection, “because New York is the fashion capital of our country and this is the time to shine and celebrate the human spirit,” said Brown. “This is a collection that celebrates women. We are on the cusp of the first black woman being appointed on the Supreme Court and I wanted to celebrate that. We are finally being seen as we have always seen ourselves,” said Brown in reference to her collection.

Showstopping pieces like a strappy, cinched, cut-out dress and a sheer bodysuit turned heads while guests observed the nod to faux fur seen throughout the collection. Other fabrics used throughout the collection included wool, faux leather, satin, and tulle. An incorporation of rich tones continued to further compliment the fusion of luxury and opulence.

##

