Alexis Mabille’s Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2022
Alexis Mabille’s Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2022
Alexis Mabille (@alexismabille) unveiled a stunning Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection at the official Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022.
The collection featured a sensuous assortment of breathtaking looks incorporating intricate ruffles and pleats, imaginative columns of bows reminiscent of spinal columns, gorgeous draping and striking silhouettes.
columns of bows reminiscent of spinal columns
Alexis Mabille
The inspiration? As the press release states:
“Desire of beauty and charisma.
Thirst for sensuality and radiance.
Longing for carnal Couture.
Skin-embracing lingerie, dresses, tuxedos or shirts,
with a twist.
Voluptuous palette of nudes.”
##
Learn More
With love,
FWO
The post Alexis Mabille’s Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2022 appeared first on Fashion Week Online®.