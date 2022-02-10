Uncategorized

Alexis Mabille’s Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2022

Alexis Mabille’s Spring/Summer Haute Couture 2022

Alexis Mabille (@alexismabille) unveiled a stunning Spring/Summer Haute Couture collection at the official Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week 2022.

The collection featured a sensuous assortment of breathtaking looks incorporating intricate ruffles and pleats, imaginative columns of bows reminiscent of spinal columns, gorgeous draping and striking silhouettes.

The inspiration? As the press release states:

“Desire of beauty and charisma.
Thirst for sensuality and radiance.
Longing for carnal Couture.
Skin-embracing lingerie, dresses, tuxedos or shirts,
with a twist.
Voluptuous palette of nudes.”

Learn More

alexismabille.com

