5 Tips for Planning a Luxurious Italian Vacation

The world is once again getting back to jet-setting, and the world’s top destinations are already filling up. Italy, with its renowned historical sites, high culture, fashion, and cuisine, once again finds itself at the head of the pack.

According to the latest figures, booking to Italy throughout 2022 has absolutely skyrocketed, meaning that visitors can expect to find the same pre-pandemic crowds at many sites as there were in 2019.

If you’re planning a luxury Italian vacation in 2022, it is more important than ever to get it right. Check out our curated insider tips on how to visit Italy and enjoy the best that it has to offer, without crowds, rip-offs, and sub-par experiences.

1. Consult an Expert Travel Advisor

Visiting Italy should always be an unforgettable experience. If you want to ensure that you see the best that Italy has to offer, away from the crowds and the tourist traps, consider booking an expert travel advisor’s service. By choosing a MilanoStyle custom itinerary, for instance, you can sit back and relax, safe in the knowledge that a local expert has selected the very best accommodation, dining, and shopping for you. All you need to do is pack your things and go.

2. Go Slow

Take your time in Italy exploring the lakes, going shopping and sipping wine / Deposit photos

We’re seeing a general movement towards so-called “slow travel”, especially within the luxury tier of the market. If you’re planning a trip to Italy, we highly recommend the slow travel route. Instead of attempting to do all of the major sites in a few rushed days, consider immersing yourself in a particular region of Italy for several weeks. This will allow you to live like a local and truly enjoy the experience of this stunning country.

3. Consider a Seasonal Italian Vacation

Lake Como in Autumn /Photo Celia Abernethy

When it comes to Italian travel tips, it is worth keeping in mind just how seasonal the calendar is. For example, heading to Rome at the height of August might seem like a good idea, but you are more likely to be confronted with very high temperatures, closed businesses, and throngs of tourists.

Each region of Italy truly comes alive in different seasons. Luxury can be found even on the off-seasons. Lake Como in autumn is spectacular and the crowds have dispersed, while Venice in early Spring is truly something special. If you are considering luxurious travel experiences in Italy, make sure to consider the best season for your destination but don’t away from the low-season.

4. Book Early

Cheers from Varenna, Lake Como, Italy /Get your custom itinerary

For those contemplating a high-end travel experience, it can be tempting to think that you do not need to book early. After all, booking early is often recommended for budget travelers. However, foresight is incredibly valuable for every type of traveler, especially when going to Italy.

By booking as early as possible, you can secure seats on the best flights for your schedule. You can ensure that your dream Italian palazzo has a hotel suite waiting for you, or that your Michelin-starred restaurant has a courtyard table with your name on it. For a trip you won’t forget, book with us in advance.

Embark Upon Your Italian Dream

If you’re ready to embark upon the dream Italian vacation of a lifetime, you have come to the right place. With MilanoStyle, you can expert a concierge travel experience, with every single step of your journey planned out for you according to the pace at which you wish to experience Italy. Get in touch today to find out what MilanoStyle can do for you.

Featured image Capri in summer

