The best gift for the Italy lover is one that makes them remember their visit with fondness or feel proud of their Italian heritage.

It doesn't matter if it's a birthday, Christmas or just a gift 'for no reason', if your loved one loves Italy, has visited Italy or is dreaming of going to Italy – here are a few gifts for the Italophile. This gift guide will help you find the perfect gift for your loved one who loves Italy!

Made in Italy

Made in Italy brands have a worldwide reputation for quality, but worldwide distribution for many small companies has always been very costly, limiting notoriety for small artisans and brands. Today, online purchasing and international shipping has given smaller companies more possibilities. Amazon and Rakuten have had their share of criticism, but there is no doubt, global e-commerce platforms like these are saving the Italian artisan and brands. Other platforms like Etsy are also helping artists and makers.

And now, the Milano Style shopping and gift guide: 5 Italian Gifts for Italy Lovers

Ferrero Rocher, a taste of ‘la dolce vita’

Although the name sounds French, Ferrero Rocher are the quintessential Italian chocolates. Beautifully wrapped in golden foil, the sweet treats are chocolate and hazelnut bon-bons produced by Ferrero in Piedmont. They say that in the Alba factory a total of 24 million Ferrero Rocher candies are made each day! That gives “dolce vita” a whole new meaning!

Moka Express by Bialetti, for coffee lovers

Every Italian household has one! The Moka Express by Bialetti is a household item found in every Italian home. Its distinctive design has changed very little since the first ones produced in 1933 by Italian engineer Alfonso Bialetti. Bialetti got the idea for the design while watching his wife do the laundry! In those days a washing bucket called the lisciveuse, used a funnel-like tube to swoosh the water around. He thought the same system could be used to brew coffee! Today, over 105 million have been manufactured and it has earned a place at design museums such as the Triennale Design Museum in Milan and the MoMA, New York.

This is the classic design, but there are also sleek designs as well as a French Press by Bialetti.

Lavender & Bergamot Scented Soap by Saponificio Artigianale Fiorentino

This Lavender & Bergamot Scented Soap is made in Florence, Tuscany. An all natural vegetable based soap with no dyes or chemicals, it not only has a lovely scent, but is beautifully packaged in a decorative box, perfect for gift giving.

Imperia Pasta Maker Machine, for perfect homemade pasta

If you want, you can hand roll and cut your pasta dough! Even the best of the best use a pasta machine. Some prefer it as the pasta is evenly cut and cooks at the same rate. The risk with rolling and cutting pasta by hand is that the uneven dough may cause uneven cooking times, therefore leaving some of the pasta over or undercooked. Imperia Pasta Maker Machine is a made in Italy brand and made of heavy duty, shiny chromed plated steel and a wooden handle. The most useful tool for making homemade spaghetti and fettucine.

Moto Guzzi Cap

Moto Guzzi, the Lake Como based motorcycle factory is Italy’s pride an joy. The factory has a small but steady production making Moto Guzzi motorcycles an exclusive item for collectors around the world. Established in 1921, Moto Guzzi was started by three army buddies, Carlo Guzzi, Giovanni Ravelli and Giorgio Parodi. Dreaming about what they would do together after the war, Moto Guzzi became a reality. Unfortunately, Ravelli died just days after the war’s end in an aircraft crash and is commemorated by the eagle’s wings on the Moto Guzzi logo. Even if you don’t have a motorcycle, the Moto Guzzi name has become synonymous with “Italy”, “courage” and “determination”.



Travel to Italy

The food, wines, culture and beautiful landscape also makes for a perfect holiday.

This list complied by Celia Abernethy, editor milanostyle.com

