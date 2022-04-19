Are you interested in learning about Italy fashion in Milan? Then read about some of the best reasons to visit one of the greatest fashion capitals in the world.

As fashion designer Giorgio Armani once said, “Milan is a true metropolis: strong and fearless but welcoming, too.”

When it comes to fashionable cities, Milan is second to none. With its beautiful architecture, amazing food, and delicious cuisine, it’s a city that needs to be on the bucket list of every traveler.

Above all, though, Milan is known for its fashion. As one of the four fashion capitals of the world (along with New York City, Paris, and London), it is one of the trendsetters when it comes to the fashion world.

Here are 3 reasons why Milan is the best place to visit for Italy Fashion.

Reason 1: The Golden Rectangle of Fashion

The Golden Rectangle of Fashion, known as the Quadrilatero d’Oro district in Italian, is quite possibly the most fashionable place on Earth.

Every square foot of this area is packed with fashion retailers, from Prada to Gucci, Armani to Cartier, Versace to Valentino, and everything in between.

Every big name in the fashion industry has a location in the Golden Rectangle, including the flagship Prada store, which showcases new and authentic historical Prada merchandise. Even if you don’t want to purchase anything, it’s a great place to window shop and people-watch.

Reason 2: Via Montenapoleone

Via Monte Napoleone upscale shopping street with luxury cars. People outside Milano fashion district Dolce & Gabbana high end exclusive boutique. /Photo BesTravelVideo

Located in the heart of the Golden Rectangle of Fashion, Via Montenapoleone is considered by some to be the most important street in the Milan fashion district.

When it comes to footwear, Via Montenapoleone is the place to look. Featuring all the highest quality shoe designers including Valentino, Scarosso, and Ferragamo, this street has been around for over 300 years.

Named in honor of the Monte Napoleone bank, Via Montenapoleone is a landmark of Italian fashion brands, Italian fashion designers, and fashion in Italy as a whole. It is truly not a place to be missed.

Reason 3: Milan Is at the Forefront of Italy Fashion

There is no other city in Italy as fashion-forward as Milan. Just looking around, you can see plenty of well-dressed, fashionable people walking the streets. That’s just what they wear daily! / Photo Martin Kay

Twice every year, the city hosts Milan Fashion Week, showcasing the new and upcoming trends in the world of fashion. Though the showcase was moved online in 2020, it returned with a flourish the next year, much to the relief of fashion lovers everywhere.

Milan has always been a trendsetter in the fashion world, and even though the world was turned upside down, that doesn’t mean the city has lost its fashionable edge.

Ready to Visit Milan?

Are you ready to visit the most fashionable city in Europe and see what all the hype is about? Can’t wait to look at all the high-quality clothing pieces?

Milan is the place to visit if you’re interested in Italy fashion. When you’re ready to visit, reach out to us to learn about our custom travel itineraries and personal shopper services. They’re perfect for anyone looking to visit the beautiful city.

Article by Veronica Oni for MilanoStyle.com

