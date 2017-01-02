Valentine’s Day Romance in Milan

14 Feb 2017 Romantic restaurants, enchanting city scenery and charming hotels will make Milan your perfect Valentine getaway.

Milan has a particular romance to it. It’s not seen or dipicted as a romantic city in films or art, but it will surprise you. For example, the cobblestone streets of Brera after a rainfall, the shopping district lit up at night after hours, and there are lots of intimate bistros and wine bars where lovers can sit close and enjoy an evening. Here are some of our suggestions:

ROMANCE IN THE CITY OF MILAN

Piazza San Fedele

Found between piazza Duomo and Via Manzoni, Piazza San Fedele has become a traditional lovers’ meeting place.

It is not uncommon to see young lovers kissing on the stone benches near the statue of Alessandro Manzoni, author of Italian literary masterpiece “I Promessi Sposi” -“The Betrothed“, a dramatic story of two lovers set in 1628, a time of war, famine, and plague.

Brera- via Fiori Chiari and via Fiori Scuri

One of Milan’s most intimate and antique areas of the city. In the evenings artist show their works, fortune tellers predict your future and there are many wine bars and small restaurants to enjoy a romantic dinner or drink.

Castello Sforzesco

With the castle lit up at night, an evening stroll hand-in-hand around the castle garden and courtyard is memorable.

Il Duomo

On a clear day you will have a spectacular view of the city and even of the Alps by climbing to the top of the Duomo cathedral via a spiral stone staircase of 919 steps. An elevator to the top is also available. Tickets and entrance to both the staircase and the elevator are on Corso Vittorio Emanuele (the left side of the Duomo if you are looking at it straight on).

Read more about Milan Duomo

SEE ALSO : 10 GREAT PLACES TO KISS IN MILAN

ROMANTIC RESTAURANTS IN MILAN A few restaurants offering romantic atmosphere and excellent food.

It is advised to make a reservation in advance. Lacerba

Via Orti, 4, Milano

Tel. +39 02 545 5475

Horse Cafe

Viale Monte Nero, 21- Milano

+39 02 5501 2069 Read description

Setteorti

Via Orti, 7 20122 Milan

Tel. 02 5510852 Read description

Il Cestino

Via Madonnina 27

Tel 02 86460146 Read description

Cucina delle Langhe

Cso. Como 6

Tel 02 6554279

VALENTINE GIFTS

For an absolutely unforgettable exotic flower arrangement

Paolo Lattuada

Garden, Flower & Design

Via Molino delle Armi 19

Tel 02 58305078

http://www.paololattuada.it

ROMANTIC HOTEL IN MILAN

Milan Area: City Center

A prestigious property set inside the elegant Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in the heart of Milan, Town House 8 offers luxurious amenities and superior services in an exclusive, distinguished setting. The ambiance of Town House 8 combines the homey feel of a noble residence and the historic atmosphere of an antique Milanese palace. From the staff that wears white gloves to the superior materials used in the tasteful décor, the hotel offers discerning travelers nothing less than the best. Whichever accommodation type you choose, you will find a host of modern comforts, including free Wi-Fi. All rooms and suites have a beautiful view on the gallery or the courtyard. A luxurious, Bentley limousine is also available for rent. Town House 8 has its own lounge restaurant, La Sinfonia. Endowed with a full bar, the restaurant offers 24 hour in-room dining. The menu varies according to season and the chef presents a different gourmet set menu every day. The restaurant serves continental, Italian and new cuisine complemented by an extensive choice of Italy’s finest wines. Read reviews of Town House 8 on Booking.com

ROMANTIC GETAWAY

Lake Como Small lake towns and cities like Varenna, Bellagio, Lecco and Como are excellent weekend or day trip destinations. For more information visit our sister site: LakeComoStyle.com Take a day trip to Castello Borromeo a Peschiera A few kilometers outside of Milan but well worth the visit.

A true medieval castle with a moat, and lush green gardens surrounded by tranquil forestry.Piazza Castello, 1

20068 Peschiera Borromeo (MI)

http://www.castelloborromeo.it

info@castelloborromeo.it