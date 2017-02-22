The Top 3 Shoe Trends Coming in 2017

If a fashion statement is a sentence, then shoes are the punctuation. They’re the last thing you think of, but the also the grand finale for your ensemble. For those who want to look great from head-to-toe, here are the top three shoe trends coming in 2017!

New styles and familiar friends are making a comeback this year, and we’re going to make sure you know which ones are at the top of our list and which designers you should be looking out for.

3 Shoe Trends to Watch Out For in 2017 (And The Designers Behind Them)

There are countless shoe trends every year from designers both large and small, but these are the three trends you should be looking at specifically for their bold and beautiful statements:

1. Socks and Boots/Sock Boots

This trend is incredibly interesting, and it comes in two different flavors depending on how bold you want to be with your outfit. Socks and sandals have been a thing for a while now, but in 2017 we’re seeing socks and boots fused together into one interesting look.

Pairing socks with boots gives you a nice variety to the color, while also offering extra texture to your look. Designers like Fendi and DKNY were showing off this look at their fall previews. We also saw another evolution of the idea with sock boots.

Yes, hear me out on this one. These are boots that appear to be made from socks but have the shape of a boot that hugs the legs. They’re usually pair with heels or stilettos for a powerful and cozy look, especially during these winter months.

Thanks to companies like Sintelli, fabric and knitting are making their way into our shoe fashion more than ever before, offering incredible options for the discerning fashionista.

2. Platforms are Back!

Summer 2017 shall be forever known as the comeback of the platform shoes. Loving the new looks from designers like Salvatore Ferragamo, who brings breathable options with beautiful coloring.

Platforms have always added height to a look, but these offer bold colors and unique designs, which bring back the color that’s been missing from this style. Higher platforms, more colors, and bold prints are the name of the game.

3. Laced-Up Heels and Ankle Accoutrements

Heels are bringing their focus up onto your leg in 2017. With stylish accoutrements around the ankle, this year’s heels are adding fashion to more than just your feet. This is where designers like Emporio Armani stand out with their ankle-focused high heel sandals.

If you want something that laces up a little higher then you’ll find Versace and J.W. Anderson offering mid-calf laced solutions that come in both suede and leather.

Final Thoughts

Shoe trends in 2017 are hitting a stride where the focus seems to be on creating bold statements that add a perfect finish to your ensembles. Whether it’s open-toed, heels, or platforms, every designer is bringing their A-game to the table so you can look your best.

If you ever doubted that shoes were an important part of your fashion statement, doubt no more. 2017 is the year of the shoe. Which designers are you watching in 2017? Let us know in the comments!