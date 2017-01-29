Stramilano Milan Marathon 2017

19 March 2017

Thousands of runners are expected to participate in the Stramilano, the famous Milanese marathon. It offers three separate routes of different lengths and degrees of difficulty: the “Stramilano agonistica internazionale”, an international competitive half-marathon of just over 21 km, which starts at 11.00 from Piazza Castello and finishes at the Civic Arena; the non-competitive 10-km Stramilano dei 50,000 is open to all, starts at 09.00 from Piazza Duomo and finishes at 13.30 at the Civic Arena and the 5-km for children and their families, the Stramilanina which starts at 09.30 from Piazza Duomo and ends at 13.30 at the Civic Arena.

The Races

Half-marathon Milan – 11.00 AM – starting line: Piazza Castello, registration from €23- €37

(you must be a member of FIDAL or an international running club/federation, prices vary due to early registration and club membership)

(registration open to all)

(registration open to all)

Training

In the weeks up to the event, athletes can participate in a series of training sessions, at Parco delle Cave (via privata Cancano) and at Idroscalo (via Circonvallazione Idroscalo 51). Athletic experts prepare runners of all levels for the event.

Find full details and registration for Stramilano half marathon

Check the website for registration and any changes to the event times and locations

www.stramilano.it

