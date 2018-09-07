Starbucks Reserve Roastery Milan, Italy

Starbucks Reserve Roastery opening inside the historic Poste Italiane building in Piazza Cordusio is the company’s first location in Italy, with plans to bring additional cafés to Milan beginning late 2018

Following the Roastery legacy of Seattle and Shanghai, Milan is the new location for the Starbucks upmarket coffee house.

Located in the heart of Milan’s business district in Piazza Cordusio, inside the historical Poste Italiane building it has been declared “the most beautiful Starbucks in the world” by Business Wire magazine.

Not just coffee

The Arriviamo Bar serves up special cocktails and the Princi Bakery offers fresh breads, focciacia and other treats.

Stay tuned for my next post about my experience at Starbucks Milan.

Photos courtesy Starbuck media relations

