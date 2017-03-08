Pope Francis Visits Milan

25 March 2017 Pope Francis will visit Milan

According to www.chiesadimilano.it this is the program:

8:30 AM – MILAN

Pope Francis arrives at the airport of Linate in Milan Saturday, March 25: there he will be greeted by the authorities before moving, at 8:30 am, to La Case Bianche via Salomone-via Zama, where he will meet with some of the residents.

Exclusively for residents of Le Case Bianche

10 AM – MILAN

At 10 am, the Pope travels to the Il Duomo Cathedral, where he will meet the Ministers ordained and consecrated.

Reserved exclusively for the ordained.

After the meeting, Pope Francis moves in Cathedral Square to pray the Angelus, he will greet and bless those present.

It is a very short moment of prayer.

11:30 AM – MILAN

At 11:30 am, Pope Francis goes to Milan’s San Vittore prison (Piazza Filangieri 2), meets the detainees and dines with them.

Reserved exclusively for inmates and staff.

3PM – MONZA PARK

At 15:00, everyone is invited to the Mass that Pope Francis celebrates the park of Monza.

It is the centerpiece of the visit meeting. All are invited here by Pope Francis: to participate is easy, free, talk to your parish and informed on this website.

5:30 PM

At 17.30, at the Meazza San Siro stadium, Pope Francis met the youth confirmation candidates and will be confirmed, invited are teachers, parents and godparents.

The meeting is restricted to those persons that have been invited and registered through their parishes.

