Perfect Wedding Dress Shopping in Milan

When it comes to making wedding day plans, most women have a clear vision of what the dress should look like and how it should make her feel. How do you find that PERFECT DRESS?

You can find the perfect dress in Milan with personal stylist Melanie Payge while staying in a luxury suite of the Excelsior Hotel Gallia.

Finding the perfect wedding dress in Milan has just become easier

The Excelsior Hotel Gallia, and celebrity stylist Melanie Payge,have teamed up to offer you the perfect wedding dress shopping experience. You and a friend will be pampered in a luxury suite and get V.I.P treatment from Milan’s most sought-after personal stylist who will find the dress that will make your bridal vision come true.

The Excelsior Hotel Gallia, part of The Luxury Collection Hotels, has been praised by travel, design and fashion magazines for its style, elegance and superior service. It is conveniently located in the heart of Europe’s fashion capital, near the majestic Central Station and walking distance to Brera and other parts of downtown Milan.

Melanie Payge, former personal buyer for the royal family of Monaco, fashion editor and now private consultant to both celebrities of stage and screen as well as top Fortune 500 clients; for both men and women. Every day of shopping with Melanie is a personalized experience. Shopping for bridal gowns in Milan is by appointment only and Melanie has exclusive access to the finest bridal boutiques and showrooms. Her sunny Californian attitude makes a day of shopping pure pleasure.

Use special booking code WEDEXP when you book

Make it a girls’ getaway

Come with a friend or a new family member you’d like to bond with. Milan offers so much more than shopping; great sightseeing tours, cultural events, restaurants and nightlife. Be adventurous and explore the city, the hotel concierge will point you in the right direction so that your pre-wedding getaway will become a memorable event.

Not just for the ladies

Why not pick out your tuxedo? Milan has the best men’s boutiques for formal wear. Make it a couple’s excursion and set up separate shopping appointments – it’s bad luck to see the bride’s dress before the wedding! There are endless possibilities to take advantage of this unique opportunity.

The personalized wedding dress experience

Enjoy a stay at the Excelsior Hotel Gallia in Milan experiencing its beautiful suites while benefiting from this special offer:

Fashion expert and celebrity stylist Melanie Payge will give you a personalized tour accompanying you to the most exclusive boutiques and showrooms assisting you in finding your dream dress for your special day.

The package includes:

– Two nights stay in a luxury suite of the Excelsior Hotel Gallia Milan

– A bottle of Champagne Ruinart with a selection of canapes waiting for you upon arrival

– Personalized day of shopping with personal stylist Melanie Payge

– Spa indulgence, relaxing body massage or a perfect purifying facial treatment for two people

Prices from €1990 for two for this unique shopping experience

Contact us to get your special booking code

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Print

Pinterest

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...