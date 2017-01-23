Night Skiing in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy

On the slope of Canalone Miramonti, the slope of the Men’s World Cup Champions, YOU can ski at night!

New at the “starting gate” of the Canalone Miramonti in Madonna di Campiglio, Italy.

From January 19, every Thursday until mid-March, you can ski from 5 PM to 7 PM directly on the same slopes the champions ski at World Cup, open from dusk until the evening for two hours of spectacular skiing.

Night skiing is open for ski passes holders of:

Daily, multi-day and seasonal passes of Skiarea Campiglio, Brenta, Dolomites, Val di Sole, Val Rendena (also for users staying in Pinzolo and Val Rendena with Skiarea one ski passes), and internal Campiglio Skirama.

You can also purchase a direct access ticket to Canalone Miramonti for 15 euro available for boarding the Miramonti chairlift during the two hours of extended opening hours, from 5 PM to 7 PM (17.00 to 19.00).

The slopes which host the Men’s World Cup Night Slalom is lit by a new lighting system and is equipped with an innovative artificial snow system waiting for only those ready for the challenge of this legendary track.

Technical features

Degree of difficulty: Black

Length: 610 m

Width: 70 m

Average gradient: 27%

Maximum gradient: 60%

The slope arrives to an altitude of 1,750 m and ends in the heart of Madonna di Campiglio to 1,562 m.

ALSO DON’T MISS

Saturday 11 March 2017

Guinness World Record ski torchlight procession in the ski area

Madonna di Campiglio

town centre and slopes

Time: 6 pm

entrance fee

8th edition of the torchlight parade of the Dolomites

The lights of Dolomite’s Fire from Madonna di Campiglio to Pinzolo, at the feet of the most amazing mountains of the world.

The next 11th March the 8th edition of the torchlight parade of the Dolomites will take place, charity event organized by Comitato Dolomite’s Fire.

The idea, born in Madonna di Campiglio in 2009 with the intent to create an event where people aren’t only spectators but first actors, has the goal to collect money for the Fondazione Magica Cleme Onlus which offers help to children and families of Ospedale San Gerardo di Monza and Istituto Nazionale dei Tumori di Milano, organizing for then some recreational activities to face the hardest moments of the disease and the cure.

In 2011 Dolomites’ Fire had conquered the Guinness World Record in the category The Largest Torchlight Parade Multiple Venues, as the most numerous torchlight parade of the world.

This is the spirit which animates Dolomite’s Fire: offering a dream weekend to the young friends of Magica Cleme.

A great national event, with many VIPs, from Cristina Parodi, guest of honour, to the friends of Striscia, Striscia, Edoardo Stoppa, Gerry Scotti, Giuliana Moreira, Capitan Ventosa and Moreno Morello, passing from Benedetta Parodi, Federica Moro and the Iena Gip, to Bruno Bozzetto and Maurizio Nichetti, without forgetting the super champions Gilberto Simoni and Claudio Chiappucci and many others.

Info:

www.dolomitesfire.com

segreteria@dolomitesfire.com

