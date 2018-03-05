Milan to Hollywood Oscars 2018

MSadmin Leave a Comment

Following the global fashion weeks in New York, Paris and Milan it’s Hollywood’s turn to shine.  The red carpet has always represented glamour and style and this year’s Oscar entrance was no exception.  Milanese designers, once again dazzle in the spotlight of the film industry’s most spectacular (fashion) event.
Italian fashion design houses based in Milan, such as Armani Privé, Berluti, and Ermenegildo Zenga added style and beauty to the red carpet for both men and women. Atelier Versace and Giorgio Armani Made to Measure brought Italian Alta Moda to the premiere award evening. Accessories by Italian designers like Bulgari, Versace, Dolce & Gabbana and Sergio Rossi added sparkle to the Hollywood elite. Here are some looks from the 2018 Oscar night.

Sally Hawkins in Armani Privé

Mahershala Ali in Berluti

Nicole Kidman in Armani Privé

Timothee Chalamet in Berluti & Armie Hammer in Giorgio Armani

They have arrived! #timotheechalamet #callmebyyourname #Oscars

Un post condiviso da Timothée Chalamet (@tchalemet) in data:

Salma Hayek in Gucci

Lakeith Stanfield in Ermenegildo Zegna

Jennifer Garner in Atelier Versace

MSadmin

MSadmin is the general profile of the webmaster and creative staff of Milanostyle.com. To contact us please use the @ link at the top of the page and someone will get back to you.

More Posts

Leave a Comment