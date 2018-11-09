Milan Experiences Under €20 euro

Milan is known as the city of fashion and glamour but it doesn’t mean you have to spend a fortune to have a luxurious experience while visiting. If you are traveling on a budget to Milan, here are some things you can do to feel “Milanese” without spending a fortune.

Sightseeing €0

The best way to see the center of town is on foot and it’s free! Walk the cobblestoned lanes of the Brera neighborhood, follow the back streets to the Sforza Castle and visit the grounds and courtyard. To visit the castle museum it costs €5. Follow Via Dante to Piazza Duomo and go window shopping in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele (photo above) and admire the beautiful glass dome and architecture. Read the Milanostyle.com guide: 24 hours in Milan

Visit the Milan Highline €12

Walk on the rooftops, 250 meters above the glass dome of Galleria Vittorio Emanuele looking over Piazza Duomo of Milan. The Highline Milano, opened in 2015, offers a panoramic view of the city. You can see everything from the rooftop of the Duomo, to the modern skyline of skyscrapers to the rooftops and terraces of downtown Milan. Tickets €12. Read more about the Highline Milano

Share a Tour with Guido €8

Guido Tour Sharing is a tour company that allows visitors to save money by sharing the tour fees. Rather than a fixed price per person, the cost of the guide and activity are divided by the participants. Tours that normally cost €75 can go down to €15 or even as little as €8! It’s an excellent way to learn about the cultural heritage of Italy with likeminded travelers. The more people in the group, the more you save. Tours by Guido Tour Sharing are available in Milan, Florence and Pavia.

Read about my tour experience with Guido Tour Sharing

Serravalle Outlet Shopping Trip €20

Most of the designer outlets are a bit out of town from Milan. The Serravalle shuttle bus departs every day and is a pleasant day trip to the Serravalle Outlet center. Serravalle is Europe’s largest shopping mall and is located just 60 minutes away from Italy’s fashion capital. Enjoy discounts of 30-70 percent on all the major Italian designer brands. The ticket includes: Roundtrip transportation from Milan to Serravalle Outlet €20

All Acess to the Duomo Cathedral Milan €14

Enjoy an all-access admission to all areas of the Milan Duomo, and access the terraces, cathedral, museum and archaeological area. Marvel at beautiful adornments and stained glass windows, and visit the Church of St. Gottardo in Corte.

Access all areas to the Milan’s most important landmark

Go to the Duomo Terraces for a panoramic city view

Learn the history of the cathedral at the Duomo Museum

Marvel at sacred relics and liturgical objects

See stunning stained glass windows

Discover the remains of the S. Giovanni alle Fonti Baptistery

All access ticket €14

Aperitivo €10

Most Italians go out for aperitivo after work. Its a happy hour with snacks and drinks in good company. Most places offer a drink and snack buffet for about 10-15 euro or under. Popular drinks served at the apertivo time are Campari and soda, L’americano, Spritz, Bellini, Prosecco or beer. Cocktails like Mojito or Moscow Mule are also popular. Non-alcoholic drinks are served too: Crodino, Coke or Fanta (orange soda).

Some well known places for Aperitivo in Milan are:

Moscatelli Bottiglieria

Corso Garibaldi, 93, 20121 Milano

Palo Alto Cafè

Corso di Porta Romana, 106, 20122 Milano

Nhero Milano

Via Felice Casati, 44, 20124 Milano

Radetzky

Corso Garibaldi, 105, 20121 Milano

Get to know Leonardo da Vinci €12

Explore the genius of Leonardo da Vinci and the Italian Renaissance with an entrance ticket to the interactive Leonardo3 – The World of Leonardo exhibition in Milan. See digital restorations and 3D reconstructions of his inventions, recreated using manuscripts from his studies in technology, science and engineering. Tickets €12

The Milanocard €8

Discount card to museums, shopping, and landmarks. See Milan your way with a MilanoCard, the tourist card that provides free public transportation, discounted rates from 10% to 100% off select museums, access to personal driver services, and much more. Get free access to the top attractions of Milan. available for 24 hours, 48 hours or 72 hours. The Milanocard from €8

There are plenty of things to do in Milan that don’t require breaking the bank. feel free to contact us with your questions and queries!

