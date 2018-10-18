MAM – Milano Amore Mio

MAM is a quality vegetarian restaurant in Milan. It’s low-key and the quirky, mismatched furnishings and cutlery give it a charming, retro style.

MAM – Milano Amore Mio
Via Lodovico Muratori, 7, Milano
Tel. +39 339 527 5306

Above: Daily food tray at MAM – Milano Amore Mio
Below: Keep a low profile, MAM intentionally doesn’t have a sign

MAM intentionally doesn’t have a sign or anything that will bring attention to it. It’s low-key and the quirky, mismatched furnishings and cutlery give it a charming, retro style. The menu is completely vegetarian but surprisingly hearty. There is a fixed menu which changes every day and the meal is served on a cafeteria tray which adds to its nostalgic allure.

The simplicity of wine and bread at MAM – Milano Amore Mio

MAM – Milano Amore Mio
Via Lodovico Muratori, 7, Milan, Italy
Tel. +39 339 527 5306

