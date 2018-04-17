Lake Como Food Tour, Boat and Villas

Description

This full day tour will allow you to discover the “pearls” of the mid-lake area and view and visit some of the most famous waterfront villas, all accompanied with the tasting of delicious local products.

The tour starts with a trip to a fascinating original mill on the hills above Varenna where you will be offered a tasting of the world famous locally produced olive oil, typical Valsassina cheese, cold cuts and wine followed by a guided walking tour of Varenna with its Celtic origins and steep alleys.

Lunch will be served at a lakefront restaurant where you will sample typical freshwater fish starters and delicious pasta (a meat or vegetarian menu is also be available).

An unforgettable private motorboat cruise will give you the chance to relax in the afternoon admiring the spectacular mountains and the stunning villas, once the homes of aristocrats, now the playgrounds for the jet set.

You will disembark at Villa del Balbianello for a guided visit, a real gem not to be missed, stunning shooting location for a number of famous films such as “Star Wars: Episode II Attack of the Clones” and “Casino Royale”.

Afterwards, our motorboat will bring you to Bellagio, where you shall be guided through the wonderful Villa Melzi gardens, followed by a stroll along the lakeside.

The tour will end at approximately 5:30 pm in this world-renowned village, where you are highly recommended to stop for a romantic happy hour or dinner. Our tour guide will suggest the best restaurants and cafes in the area.

The tour is in English but we can cater for groups of at least 8 adults in Italian, please check with us for other language availability.