La Vendemmia, Wine & Fashion Via Montenapoleone

Every year (in October), the streets of Milan’s Golden Quadrilateral close to traffic and the boutiques, hotels and historical villas opened their doors to visitors and wine lovers. The event is hosted by the Associazione Montenapoleone, The MN Lounge, LaVendemmia2017, in the Montenapoleone District. Hundreds of boutiques participated this year in the Vendemmia 2017 a threefold growth of the first edition which only had 35 boutiques and venues. This year Christie’s Auction House held a charity event at Palazzo Bovara and the street vibe was energetic and festive.

Melanie Payge, Milanostyle.com’s personal stylist was there to witness and enjoy it all…

The World’s Finest Wine and Lifestyle Experience

by Melanie Payge

This was, in fact, the best Vendemmia so far. I was so happy to experience this delicious event with Laurie Werner, Travel Writer for Forbes. We started off at the Christie’s Charity Auction and then continued on to meet the launching of dynamic Italian wines with the top Fashion Brands. Now that, is what I call “LifeStyle”!

First stop was the embellished Milanese venue at Palazzo Bovara for The Christie’s Charity Auction. Which was an amazing display of international interest in Italian fine wines.

BERLUTTI – The beautiful men’s shoe line combined with Allegrini Amarone Valpolicella Classico DOCG made a perfect pair! Our lovely hostess Elisa Castoli kept us very busy with their vast collection, contact her at: http://www.allegrini.it/.

ROGER VIVIER – As always at Roger Vivier we were greeted with Chiara Brivios’ warm smile and elegant manners. She quickly led us to the top floor to meet Giacomo Certosi, the expert in wines from Tenuta L’entrata. We were encouraged to taste their D’Orino Toscana 2012. The wine released the subtle flavors of ripened fruit and wood. I must admit that Giacomo was as charming as the experience, just see the photo below!

LARUSMIANI – The most luxurious and long-standing boutique in Milan surprised us with Planeta Grappa Nonino! I tried the famous “Aperitivo Nonino That’s Amaro! For more recipes www.grappanonino.it.

As we lingered from shop to boutique my favorite street became more and more overcrowded so we started to limit our choices a bit.

LA PERLA – What a pair; fine lingerie and fine wine. Heavenly Rita the store manager welcomed us with her soft “La Perla” smile and introduced us to the glamorous Stefania C’a Dei Ronchi, who better than family to create the amazing wine experience we had. As you see in the photo below the lucky bartender was happy to serve us with C’a Dei Ronchi’s extraordinary Amarone. Thank you we loved it!

VALENTINO – When you have style, you have style, Valentino exquisitely teemed up with Antinori to bring us Castello Della Sala. The lovely Valentina Ricci, from the Marchese Antinori Co., let us taste this superb Pinot Nero 2015.

Thank you once again to The Associazione Montenapoleone, The MN Lounge, LaVendemmia2017, Christie’s and the Montenapoleone District for bringing us this glamorous and charitable event.

