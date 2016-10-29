La Vendemmia 2016,The World’s Finest Wine and Lifestyle Experience by Melanie Payge

La Vendemmia 2016, The World’s Finest Wine and Lifestyle Experience

Milan’s Vendemmia is the most exclusive “Wine/Fashion” event of the year. It’s an honor to attend, and a key opportunity to explore the new wines available on the market as well as to see the new winter collections in the Golden Quad.

The first stop was Boutique Roger Vivier, their lovely 3 story shop in Via Sant’Andrea 17.

The Mazzei Winery was founded in 1435 and is still run by the same family, that is 24 generations! Very much an Italian Icon from Maremma Tuscany.

Mazzei chose to present Castello Fonterutoli Chianti Classico Gran Selezione 2012 at the Vendimmia because the grapes come from their best vineyards consisting of 90% Sangiovese and 10% Colorino and Malvasia Nera. It is produced in limited quantities and bottled only in the best years. It has one of the highest classifications and is considered a “Super Chianti Classico”.

See their website for more info: http://www.mazzei.it.

Fideli and Casale Del Giglio

Mirko told me a lovely story about Casale del Giglio. The Santarelli family took over a swamp land in Lazio, near Rome, and cultivated it into a Vineyard. The first family to dominate the “Laziale” wine market. The wine they presented at the Vendemmia is Mater Matuta (85% Syrah and 15% Petit Verdot).

It was very fun to see Mirko tying to give an interview and serve hundreds of guests at Fideli, the most crowded of all boutiques. Congratulations!

http://www.casaledelgiglio.it

Salvatore Ferragamo Donna and Il Borro, by far my favorite wine, or could it have been, the ever so handsome man serving the wine🙂

Sara Gerardi, Director of Sales, told me an interesting story about how the tunnels that exist in the wine cellars led to the main villa. Can you just imagine what was going on in the Midieval times?🙂

It would all be said by Galileo Galilei, “Wine is the sunlight, held together by water”.

The amazing dark purple wine is 50% Merlot, 35% Cabernet, 10% Syrah and 5% Petit Verdot.

Compliments to Il Borro!

Sponsors for the evening events@associazionemontenapoleone.it: Christie’s Charity Auction “Italian Masters” and Onlus http://www.dynamocamp.org.