How To Make Italian Cocktails Americano & Spritz

The Americano and Spritz are popular Italian Cocktails all year long. Learn how to make these popular cocktails.

Video filmed at Groove Café in Milan.

What’s Campari?

Campari is an alcoholic beverage made of infused plants, herbs and fruit. Bitter in taste and red in color. Alcohol content: 20%. A highly guarded secret formula since 1860. The Caffè Camparino in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele is considered a historical business of Milano.

Campari is served with ice and a splash of seltzer or is usually used as a base for cocktails such as Americano, Negroni, Negroni Sbagliato or the Garibaldi.

What’s Aperol?

An alcoholic beverage made of infused plants and herbs and oranges. Slightly bitter in taste and dark orange in color. Created in 1919, this too has highly guarded secret formula. Aperol contributed to the art nouveau movement by hiring avantgard artists for thier ad campaigns.

How to make an Americano

Use a large tumbler

Start with Campari

Add Vermouth

Add ice

Add soda water

Stir

Drink

How to make a Spritz

Use a large cocktail glass

Start with Aperol

Add ice

Add prosecco

Add soda water

Stir

Drink

You may be interested in:

Type: Tour City: Milan Topic: Cuisine Duration: 3 hours Group: $109/PP Private: $451

Navigli by Night: Milan Aperitivo Tour Type: Tour City: Milan Topic: City Ambience Duration: 2 hours Group: $124/PP Private: $394

Milan Briefing: Coffee and Stroll with a Local Expert Type: Tour City: Milan Topic: Orientation Duration: 2 hours Private: $338

Like this: Like Loading...