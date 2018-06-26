How To Make Italian Cocktails Americano & Spritz

The Americano and Spritz are popular Italian Cocktails all year long. Learn how to make these popular cocktails.
Video filmed at Groove Café in Milan.
What’s Campari?
Campari is an alcoholic beverage made of infused plants, herbs and fruit. Bitter in taste and red in color. Alcohol content: 20%. A highly guarded secret formula since 1860. The Caffè Camparino in the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele is considered a historical business of Milano.
Campari is served with ice and a splash of seltzer or is usually used as a base for cocktails such as Americano, Negroni, Negroni Sbagliato or the Garibaldi.
What’s Aperol?
An alcoholic beverage made of infused plants and herbs and oranges. Slightly bitter in taste and dark orange in color. Created in 1919, this too has highly guarded secret formula. Aperol contributed to the art nouveau movement by hiring avantgard artists for thier ad campaigns.
How to make an Americano
- Use a large tumbler
- Start with Campari
- Add Vermouth
- Add ice
- Add soda water
- Stir
- Drink
How to make a Spritz
- Use a large cocktail glass
- Start with Aperol
- Add ice
- Add prosecco
- Add soda water
- Stir
- Drink
