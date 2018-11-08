Fondazione Prada Milan

Fondazione Prada
Largo Isarco 2
20139 Milan
Italy
official website: www.fondazioneprada.org
official social media: Facebook / Instagram / Twitter
Fondazione Prada Milano museum and gallery
Opening hours
Monday to Thursday a.m. to 7 p.m.
Friday to Sunday am to 8 p.m.
Admission Tickets
Adult: 10 euro
Students under 26 years old: 8 euro
Free for visitors under 18 years old, over 65 years old, visitors with disabilities, and credited journalists
Guided tours
Tours must be booked at least 48 hours prior to visit (max 25 people)
A guided tour is €80 in addition to the admission fee
Free guided tours are offered on Saturdays (4:30 PM) and Sundays (11:30 AM and 4:30 PM) booking and admission ticket is required.
telephone + 39 0256662612
Directions Getting there
By metro: MM Lodi (yellow line) and walk 15 minutes
By bus: 65 stop at Largo Isarco/Via Brembo
By tram: 24 stop at Via Ripamonti/Via Lorenzini
Fondazione Prada Bar
Bar Luce
Located at the same address:
Fondazione Prada
Largo Isarco 2
20139 Milan
Italy