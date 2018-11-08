Fondazione Prada Milan

Fondazione Prada

Largo Isarco 2

20139 Milan

Italy

official website: www.fondazioneprada.org

Fondazione Prada Milano museum and gallery

Opening hours

Monday to Thursday a.m. to 7 p.m.

Friday to Sunday am to 8 p.m.

Admission Tickets

Adult: 10 euro

Students under 26 years old: 8 euro

Free for visitors under 18 years old, over 65 years old, visitors with disabilities, and credited journalists

Guided tours

Tours must be booked at least 48 hours prior to visit (max 25 people)

A guided tour is €80 in addition to the admission fee

Free guided tours are offered on Saturdays (4:30 PM) and Sundays (11:30 AM and 4:30 PM) booking and admission ticket is required.

telephone + 39 0256662612

Directions Getting there

By metro: MM Lodi (yellow line) and walk 15 minutes

By bus: 65 stop at Largo Isarco/Via Brembo

By tram: 24 stop at Via Ripamonti/Via Lorenzini

Fondazione Prada Bar

Bar Luce

