Fashion can be studied anywhere in the world, but wouldn’t you like to study in the capital of fashion? Milan, Paris, London and New York are the hubs of the fashion scene and you shouldn’t go back to your home city without experience in one of these cities.

Why study fashion in Milan?

One word… Quality.

Giorgio Armani said “The difference between style and fashion is quality.”

If you are already interested in fashion and have a little bit of imagination when it comes to creating designs then you are half-way there. The most important thing to learn is how to make a quality item and what is it that makes it a quality item. Italian fashion houses come out ahead because they know and have mastered the meaning of craftsmanship. There is a longtime tradition of seam-stressing and tailoring. In Italy you can ask almost anyone and they will tell you how their Mom or Grandma used to make clothes for them. Men are equally adept and it is not uncommon to find an Italian man who knows how to sew or expertly iron his shirt.

Many fashion schools in Milan have programs in English

Where to Study Fashion in Milan

Brera Accademia di Belle Arti – fine arts academy for Painting, Sculpture, Graphics, Decoration, theatrical scenography, art restoration, art appraisal, communications and teaching. There is also an Erasmus program. Read more

Accademia Costume & Moda – offering courses in fashion communications and media, master courses; high fashion design, leather and accessories, knitwear, theatrical costumes, fashion jewelry. Intensive courses; photography, fashion communication, pattern making, jewelry, fashion marketing and merchandising. Summer course and executive training courses are also offered.

Read more about Accademia Costume & Moda

Domus Academy – founded by Gianfranco Ferré, in 1983, Domus is not only fashion, but architecture, design, and business. Offering courses and master's degrees in fashion design. Courses include fashion design, fashion management, luxury brand management and fashion styling & visual merchandising. Summer courses are also available. There is an international scholarship competition going on now! Hurry! Read more about Domus

IED – Istituto Europeo di Design- Business Of Fashion 2016 ranked IED's Fashion School in the top 50 globally. Offering fashion design, design research, fashion jewelry and interior design. Courses on the Milan campus are in English. There is also a Florence campus offering fashion marketing. Read more about IED

Istituto Marangoni – offering under-graduate, post-graduate and part-time courses in all aspects of fashion design, marketing, media, management and business. Campuses are in Milan, Florence, London and Paris. Courses are in English. Read more about Istituto Marangoni

NABA – Nuova Accademia di Belle Arti Milano – BA in Fashion Design; fashion design theory, innovative fabrics, and new technologies and manufacturing processes, fashion styling and communication for advertising and editorials. Read more about NABA



Schools that are not in Milan but are highly prestigious for fashion studies:

POLIMODA of Florence – Considered by the Business of Fashion as the best fashion institute in Italy, and in the top ten in the world, graduate programs in fashion, fashion design and technology, art direction and design management, leather technology as well as master programs in Collection and Accessories design. Seasonal courses are also available. Courses are in English. Read more about Polimoda

Università IUAV of Venice – International Exchange Programms are currently being offered in cooperation with 130 European universities. Under-graduate programs in fashion design and multimedia arts and graduate degrees fashion and visual arts are offered at this prestigious design school. Read more about IUAV of Venice

Visit each school’s website and find the best one for your needs. Make an appointment to see the campus and meet the staff. All schools host OPEN DAYS where you can see on-going projects and speak with students.

See the full report on Fashion school rankings by the Business of Fashion.

