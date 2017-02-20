Events in Milan

Up-coming events in Milan 2017

ALL YEAR

ONCE A MONTH SUNDAY MARKETS

29 Jan – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
26 Feb – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
26 Mar – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
2 Apr – Fiori e Sapori sul Naviglio Grande (Flowers)
30 Apr – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
7 May – Arte sul Naviglio (Art) Sunday market
28 May – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
25 Jun – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
30 Jul – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
27 Aug – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
24 Sep – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
1 Oct – Fiori e Sapori sul Naviglio Grande (Flowers)
29 Oct – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
26 Nov – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
17 Dec – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)

January

February

March

April

May

June

July

August

  • all month- Sales

September

more to come…

October

November

December

