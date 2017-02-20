Up-coming events in Milan 2017
ALL YEAR
- Opera & Ballet at La Scala Opera House Milano
- Football
- Shopping
- Sight seeing
- Museums
ONCE A MONTH SUNDAY MARKETS
29 Jan – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
26 Feb – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
26 Mar – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
2 Apr – Fiori e Sapori sul Naviglio Grande (Flowers)
30 Apr – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
7 May – Arte sul Naviglio (Art) Sunday market
28 May – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
25 Jun – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
30 Jul – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
27 Aug – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
24 Sep – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
1 Oct – Fiori e Sapori sul Naviglio Grande (Flowers)
29 Oct – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
26 Nov – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
17 Dec – Mercatone dell’Antiquariato (Antiques)
read more about the Sunday Antique Markets in Milan
January
- 13-17 Jan Men’s fashion week
- 11 Jan – Sales begin, go on unitl 5 Mar
- all month – Ski season
February
- 14 Feb – Valentine’s Day, Romance in Milan
- 22-28 Feb Milan Women’s Fashion Week – Milano Moda Donna
- all month – Ski season
- all month- Sales
March
- 4 Mar- Carnevale di Milano (Mardi Gras)
- 5 Mar – Last day of sales
- 19 Mar – StraMilano Milan Marathon
- all month – Ski season
April
- 4 – 9 Apr- Milan Design Week, Salone dei mobili
- 15- 16-17 Apr – Easter Holiday Weekend
- 11 – 17 Apr – Milan Fashion & Design -Milano Moda Design
May
- all month- Best time for a roadtrip by car
June
- Jun 17 – 20 – Men’s Fashion Week Milan
- all month- Best time for a day trip by car
July
- all month- Best time for a roadtrip by car
- date to be announced: from mid Jul- Sales
August
- all month- Sales
September
- 3 Sep – Italian F1 Grand Prix Monza
- date to be announced: early Sep Vogue Fashion Night Out
- 20 – 26 Sep Milan Women’s Fashion Week – Milano Moda Donna
- all month- Business as usual; shops and businesses that were closed in August will now be open
more to come…
October
November
December
