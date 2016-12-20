Gifts for Design Lovers – Achille Castiglioni Foundation

If it doesn’t spark your curiosity, then forget about it!
-Achille Castiglioni!

 

The  Achille Castiglioni Foundation offers a special collection for the design oriented shopper.

Words that have become a motto of “ready-to-wear” at the Fondazione Achille Castiglioni and  through the online shop. Collectibles of edited and re-edited projects signed by the great master and now offered in a special edition, including packaging.
Castiglioni added a subtle details that, through synthesis and irony, make  everyday common objects smarter and more attractive.

The  Achille Castiglioni Foundation online shop

