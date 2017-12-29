Cruciani Ss 2018

MSadmin

(Milano, Spring Summer collections 2018) Cruciani is coming back strong in 2018 with cashmere and luxury resort wear.

Cruciani has always been known for their top quality knitwear, but their popularity peaked when they started to embroider their lacy bracelets collection. The bracelets became the “it item” to have and collect.

Coral, sky blue and silver are the themes in the new women’s collection. Earth-tones and deep blues are in the men’s collection.

Milanostyle.com was invited to get a sneak peek to see the Cruciani spring summer 2018 collection for men and women.

The collection will be available in stores and online in March 2018.

Boutique Cruiani
Via Verri, 20121 Milano MI

 

 


Cruciani Menswear

 

Facebook Comments

MSadmin

MSadmin is the general profile of the webmaster and creative staff of Milanostyle.com. To contact us please use the @ link at the top of the page and someone will get back to you.

More Posts