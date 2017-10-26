Christmas, Gift Shopping and Events in Milan

Updated for 2017 – contact us to add information about an event

Milan is a great place to visit before the Christmas holidays. The streets are festively decorated and the shop windows are more enticing than ever. Markets with handcrafted items, food and wine from all regions of Italy and special events are going on all over the city.

Christmas Tree Lighting in Piazza Duomo

Dec 7, 2017 Christmas tree

Sky Italia, the satellite television provider will be this year’s sponsor for the Christmas tree in Piazza Duomo which will stand from Dec 7, 2017 to January 6, 2018.

Christmas Markets and Food Markets in Milan

Dec 2, 2017 All Saints Church Christmas Market

Christmas decorations and crafts. New and second-hand books, second-hand clothing. All proceeds go toward the All Saints Church parish fund.Via Solferino 17 Milan, (MM Moscova)

Dec 7, 2017 Oh bej! Oh bej!

Dec 7th is St. Ambrogio day, the patron saint of Milan and marks the start of the Oh bej! Oh bej! Milan Christmas Festival and market. Oh bej! means ‘how beautiful!’ in the Milanese dialect, an well describes the toys, gifts, gadgets, handmade items as well as specialty foods and wines on sale at the market. You can find the Oh bej! Oh bej! market at Piazza Castello the week of Dec 7th.

Dec 16, 2017 Green Christmas

At Fonderia Napoleonica Eugenia, area Isola , browse through clothing eco-fashion , designer eco-friendly bio- products and bio- cosmetics to make people aware of a philosophy of life ” zero impact ” . Via Genova Giovanni Thaon Di Revel, 21, 20159 Milan, Italy – Tel.:+39 02 668 7738

Dec 20, 2017 Wunder Mrkt Christmas Edition, Via Valtellina 23, Milano Christmas Edition, Via Valtellina 23, Milano

Carrousel LeMarché + LesAteliers ; fashion, crafters, design, art and workshop, a great place to find something original and handmade See ; fashion, crafters, design, art and workshop, a great place to find something original and handmade See their calendar of events and children’s workshops.

Cascina Cuccagna, via Cuccagna 2/4, ang. via Muratori. (MM Pt. Romana).Cascina Cuccagna promotes local organic produce and projects working toward an eco friendly society, there is also an organic market stall, bar and restaurant. See more about Cascina Cuccagna

Sport events

Dec 16, 2017 Babbo Running – Run Santa Run!

Santa Claus is known as Babbo Natale, Babbo Running is the annual non -competitive 5K run. Come dressed as Santa Claus!

Giant Christmas Trees & Skating Rink, Events for Children

Dec 2, 2017 -Jan 7, 2018 Il Villaggio delle Meraviglie

At the Pubic Gardens – Giardini Publici there is Il Villaggio delle Meraviglie (The Village of Wonders) a market, children’s play and entertainment center and ice skating rink for all ages.

There is a giant tree at Piazza Duomo, also in Stazione Centrale.

In Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Swarovski usually has a an amazing Christmas display.

Concerts & Theatre

Dec 24, 2017 Harlem Gospel Voices at the Teatro Nuovo

Dec 7, 9 & 13, 2017 Children’s Theatre at the Teatro Nuovo there are Christmas themed shows

(check dates, times, prices at Theatre)

Dec 31, 2017 New Year Concert – Orchestra – at the Teatro Nuovo

Christmas Gift Shoping

For the consumer with more elaborate tastes, the shops in the city center are open longer hours as well as Saturday and Sunday during the Christmas period.

Rinascente Department store

Via Santa Radegonda, 3 20121 Milan (MM Duomo)

Vetrerie di Empoli, Via Montenapoleone, 22, Milan. Heirloom and Luxury Christmas decor. A nondescript entrance, here you will find some of the most precious and elegant hand-blown glass items. At Christmas the Vetrerie Di Empoli boutique is decked out to the brim with baubles and tree decorations. You mustn’t leave the store without a Christmas keepsake from Milan.

Enoteca Cotti Wine Shop Via Solferino, 42,Milan. It looks small from the outside, but inside is a large boutique with floor to ceiling shelves full of bottles categorized by region. A large selection of wines for every budget. Giorgio Cotti, the owner says “Wine should be affordable for everyone.”

Tea Rose Via Manzoni 27, Milan offers beautiful flower arrangements, fashion by exclusive selected designers, as well as natural beauty products. They are well known for their wedding decor.

Paolo Lattuada, Garden, Flower & Design for an absolutely unforgettable Christmas wreath or flower arrangement for your centerpiece Via Molino delle Armi 19 Tel 02 58305078 or Armani Fiori Via Manzoni 31 tel 9 02 7231 8640. Go tofor an absolutely unforgettable Christmas wreath or flower arrangement for your centerpieceVia Molino delle Armi 19 Tel 02 58305078 orVia Manzoni 31 tel 9 02 7231 8640.

Celia Elizabeth Jewelry Shop online – Jewelry inspired by Celtic art and traditions of the 12th to 15th centuries using warm Earth tones; semi-precious stones, natural colors and mixed metals.

(will also be present Dec 2, 2017 All Saints Church Christmas Market, see above) Shop online – Jewelry inspired by Celtic art and traditions of the 12th to 15th centuries using warm Earth tones; semi-precious stones, natural colors and mixed metals. www.celiaelizabeth.etsy.com (will also be present Dec 2, 2017 All Saints Church Christmas Market, see above)

Religious and Cultural Events

The Last Supper

Visit Leonardo DaVinci’s masterpiece “The Last Supper”. Skip the line and get priority tickets.

Discover Milan’s must-see attractions on this comprehensive small group walking tour. Your half-day walking tour includes skip-the-line viewing of Leonardo da Vinci’s famous painting ‘The Last Supper’.

See also: Special Evening Hours for Leonardo da Vinci’s Last Supper

