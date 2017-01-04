Carnival in Milan 2017

This year Carnevale di Milano will be celebrated

4 March 2017

Carnival in Milan follows the Ambrosian rite and is celebrated one week after Carnival in Venice (Feb 25, 2017 -festivities beginning as early as 11 Feb) which follows the Roman rite.

Some events in Milan start as early as 1 March 2017.

Parades & Events

Saturday afternoon, 4 March 2017 in various locations throughout the city there are events and activities for all, including families and children. Piazza Duomo and the surrounding areas are the main locations for festivities. Street performers, clowns parades and concerts all day and evening long.

The main parade with costumes, jugglers, pantomimes and floats will start from I Giardini Publici, Palestro, Piazza San Babila, Corso Europa, Piazza Fontana ending in Piazza Cesare Beccaria (near Piazza Duomo)

Clubs, Parties & Dinners in Masquerade

Bobino Milano

Happy Hour Drinks and Party

Free entrance, must have a reservation

Bobino Club Navigli Milano – Alzaia Naviglio Grande 116, Milano

Starts: 7pm

Reservations: +393282345620 (message or Whatsapp) or reservations online Bobino 4 March

Byblos Milano

Dinner, Happy Hour Drinks and Party

entrance from 10€, must have a reservation

Byblos Milano – Via Messina, 38, Milano

Starts: 7pm

Reservations: +393282345620 (message or Whatsapp) reservations online Byblos 4 march

Just Cavalli Milano

Happy Hour Drinks and Party

Entrance from 15€, must have a reservation

Just Cavalli Milano – Via Luigi Camoens, Milano

Starts: 8 PM

Reservations: +393282345620 (message or Whatsapp) or reservations online Just Cavalli 4 March

Club Haus 80’s Milano

Free entrance, must have a reservation

Club Haus 80’s Milano – Via Valtellina, 21, Milano

Starts: 11PM

Reservations: +393282345620 (message or Whatsapp) or reservations online Club Haus 80s 4 March

Where to stay

Traditional masks

Menghino and his wife La Cecca, characters invented by burlesque comedy play-write Carlo Maria Maggi. Meneghino was the term used for sixteenth century Milanese butlers who accompanied noblemen and women in their carriages. They became symbols of the honest, hard working, joyful Milanese. See more costume ideas and traditions

What is Carnival?

It’s the last day of celebrations before the forty day period of Lent (a period of penitence and fasting) before Easter. Carne means meat, vale means worthy, of value or approved. Carnevale was the last day to eat meat and other rich delicacies before abstaining for Lent. Wearing masks and costumes was a way to hide one’s identity, social class and inhibitions on this day of frolicking festivities.

What to eat

Chiacchiere – a light pastry fried and sprinkled with powdered sugar. You can find them in any and every bakery or pastery shop at Carnival time.