Auctions in Milan Il Ponte Casa D’Aste, Sept-Dec 2018

IL PONTE CASA D’ASTE AUCTION HOUSE

AUCTION CALENDAR

SEPTEMBER – DECEMBER 2018

Paintings, antiques, jewelry, interior design, books and manuscripts, sculpture and other forms of both classic and modern art are on show and for auction at the Il Ponte Casa D’Aste Auction house in Milan. Please note there are two locations.

Above image courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste:

Asta 424 / Lotto n° 22

FAUSTO MELOTTI

(Rovereto 1901- Milano 1986)

Sold at Auction: 12 June 2018 at 15:30

Estimate 10,000 – 15,000€

Sell price 34,000€

Auction Calendar Fall -Winter 2018

Interior decoration | Modern Art

18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 September 2018

Exhibition: 14, 15, 16 September 2018

Location: Via Pitteri 10, Milan

Antique Furniture and Paintings

23, 24 October 2018

Exhibition: 19, 20, 21 October 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Argenti

October 25, 2018

Exhibition: 19, 20, 21 October 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Historica, Carpets and Fabrics

October 26, 2018

Exhibition: 19, 20, 21 October 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Fashion Vintage

November 2018

Location: Via Pitteri 10, Milan

Interior decoration | Books | Modern Art | Photography

13, 14, 15, 16 November 2018

Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018

Location: Via Pitteri 10, Milan

Philately and Numismatics

November 13, 2018

Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Jewelry

14, November 15, 2018

Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Clocks and pendulums

November 16, 2018

Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Paintings and sculptures of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries

November 16, 2018

Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Oriental art

November 20, 2018

Exhibition: 16, 17, 18 November 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Books and Manuscripts

November 21, 2018

Exhibition: 16, 17, 18 November 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Decorative Arts of 900 and Design

20, 21 December 2018

Exposition: 14,15,16 December 2018

Location: Via Pitteri 10, Milan

Modern and Contemporary Art

18, 19 December 2018

Exhibition: 14, 15, 16 December 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Photography

17 December 2018

Exhibtion: : 14, 15, 16 December 2018

Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milano

For more information: ponteonline.com

Il Ponte Casa D’Aste

Palazzo Crivelli

Via Pontaccio 12

20121 Milan

+39 02 86 31 41

