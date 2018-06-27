Auctions in Milan Il Ponte Casa D’Aste, Sept-Dec 2018

IL PONTE CASA D’ASTE AUCTION HOUSE

AUCTION CALENDAR

SEPTEMBER – DECEMBER 2018

Paintings, antiques, jewelry, interior design, books and manuscripts, sculpture and other forms of both classic and modern art are on show and for auction at the Il Ponte Casa D’Aste Auction house in Milan. Please note there are two locations.

Above image courtesy Il Ponte Casa d’Aste:
Asta 424 / Lotto n° 22
FAUSTO MELOTTI
(Rovereto 1901- Milano 1986)
Sold at Auction: 12 June 2018 at 15:30
Estimate 10,000 – 15,000€
Sell price 34,000€

Auction Calendar Fall -Winter 2018

Interior decoration | Modern Art
18, 19, 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27, 28 September 2018
Exhibition: 14, 15, 16 September 2018
Location: Via Pitteri 10, Milan

Antique Furniture and Paintings
23, 24 October 2018
Exhibition: 19, 20, 21 October 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Argenti
October 25, 2018
Exhibition: 19, 20, 21 October 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Historica, Carpets and Fabrics
October 26, 2018
Exhibition: 19, 20, 21 October 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Fashion Vintage
November 2018
Location: Via Pitteri 10, Milan

Interior decoration | Books | Modern Art | Photography
13, 14, 15, 16 November 2018
Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018
Location: Via Pitteri 10, Milan

Philately and Numismatics
November 13, 2018
Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Jewelry
14, November 15, 2018
Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Clocks and pendulums
November 16, 2018
Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Paintings and sculptures of the nineteenth and twentieth centuries
November 16, 2018
Exhibition: 9, 10, 11 November 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Oriental art
November 20, 2018
Exhibition: 16, 17, 18 November 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Books and Manuscripts
November 21, 2018
Exhibition: 16, 17, 18 November 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Decorative Arts of 900 and Design
20, 21 December 2018
Exposition: 14,15,16 December 2018
Location: Via Pitteri 10, Milan

Modern and Contemporary Art
18, 19 December 2018
Exhibition: 14, 15, 16 December 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milan

Photography
17 December 2018
Exhibtion: : 14, 15, 16 December 2018
Location: Via Pontaccio 12, Milano

For more information: ponteonline.com

Il Ponte Casa D’Aste

Palazzo Crivelli 
Via Pontaccio 12
20121 Milan
+39 02 86 31 41

 

