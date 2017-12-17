7 Easygoing Restaurants To Try in Milan

Walking down the streets of Milan, you can’t help but notice how elegant and composed the Milanese are. They are a seemingly aloof population. It is true that the Milanese are creative, innovative, and hardworking but what is not immediately apparent, is that they love to hang-out and enjoy a nice meal in good company.

Here are 7 restaurants in Milan where you can eat with friends in a relaxing atmosphere.

DOT Chianti Street Food

Via Orti 1, Milano

Specialized in Tuscan cuisine, DOT offers genuine regional specialties like Ribollita and Peposo. The two Florentines behind it make weekly runs to small, independent growers and organic suppliers in Tuscany in order to provide authentic wines, cheeses, and meats from the region.

Salsamenteria di Parma

Via S. Pietro All’Orto, 9, Milano

Cured Prosciutto (ham) hangs over the counter. Salsamenteria di Parma is a classic salumeria, (delicatessen) and bistro. Salsamenteria is another name for salumeria, also sometimes referred to as pizzicheria. The dining room is small, and you may have to wait outside for a table. Warm colors and wood furnishings offer comfort, and the wines lining the shelves add to the Bottega atmosphere. Apart from the deli specialties of cured meats, coldcuts, and gourmet sandwiches, the menu offers homemade pasta and the best eggplant parmesan in town.

Beato A Te

Via Sant’Anatalone, 16, Milano

A three-level restaurant and pizzeria in the Lorenteggio neighborhood. Beato A Te is a family-run business, which two cousins, Mirko and Andrea, have turned into an eatery for everyone. The mid-level floor offers traditional dining, the top-level floor has a rooftop terrace atmosphere, while on the ground floor, a private wine cellar is available for intimate private parties. The menu offers quality traditional cuisine as well as gourmet burgers and a selection of pizzas with a choice of 13 different dough bases and innumerable toppings.

MAM- Milano Amore Mio

Via Lodovico Muratori, 7, Milano

MAM intentionally doesn’t have a sign or anything that will bring attention to it. It’s low-key and the quirky, mismatched furnishings and cutlery give it a charming, retro style. The menu is completely vegetarian but surprisingly hearty. There is a fixed menu which changes every day and the meal is served on a cafeteria tray which adds to its nostalgic allure.

Parma & Co.

Via D. Tessa, 2 corner Corso Garibaldi, Milano

An old world style salumeria, (delicatessen) and bistro. The owner bought the furnishings from an antique butchery dating back to the 1800’s in Turin and had it transferred and installed at their location here in Milan. The menu offers special Prosciutto di Parma, meats and cheeses. Artisan beers and wines are the perfect accompaniment.

Piz

Via Torino, 34, Milano

At Piz, Pasquale meets you with a smile and a glass of prosecco. While you’re waiting for your table you’ll be served a taste of their Il Pometto, a flatbread with scamorza cheese. Piz is a fun, brightly colored pizzeria with an all-natural philosophy. Pasquale Pometto, founder, and international pizzaiolo champion believes in only using natural, essential ingredients. The secret is in the traditional techniques of hand-kneading the dough.

The Brisket

Ripa di Porta Ticinese, 65, Milano

The Brisket offers a taste of Texas. Located in the Navigli canal district, this urban-chic wine bar and steakhouse will satisfy your craving for meat and potatoes. The menu offers American classics like pulled pork, chicken wings, cole slaw and of course, brisket. Sit back and relax with a view of the canal and don’t forget to finish off your meal with a brownie!

